Overtime with Meagan Fisher

Owltastic’s @Meagan Fisher joins us on this episode of Overtime to share her insights on all things web design and how the field has evolved over years. Meagan shares her thoughts on what it means to be a web designer now vs. a decade ago and also tells us about how her own process has changed over the years. She'll also share how the backbone of her career involved learning how to code and why she encourages today’s newer generation of designers to learn the skill.

