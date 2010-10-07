Adam Grason

Isaiah onething 2010 shirt pt 2

Isaiah onething 2010 shirt pt 2 t shirt isaiah blue orange
Adding the finishing touches to the illustration, adding a few more highlights to Isaiah to make it look a little more realistic.

Rebound of
Isaiah onething 2010 shirt
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
