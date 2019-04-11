ejik

Smart City Analytics Detail

ejik
ejik
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart City Analytics Detail pathfinder heatmap ui ux design web app map markers chart graph diagram clean analytics dashboard analytics app simple
Download color palette

Some more of the Honey Access app the @VISLA team did.

Be sure to follow @VISLA for more updates on the Honey Access project including the new web experience we’re creating for them!

Want to work with us? Get in touch!

ejik
ejik
Research-based software design and development.
Hire Us

More by ejik

View profile
    • Like