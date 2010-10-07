Jeremiah Chiu

Relax Attack Jazz Series @TheWhistlerChicago

Relax Attack Jazz Series @TheWhistlerChicago poster jazz series spray paint folds whistler punk dude
Mock up for Relax Attack Jazz Series Posters for The Whistler Chicago. Posters will be 19x25", 70#, 1/1 black. Each month, a set of stencils are made for the upcoming shows and sprayed onto the poster.

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
