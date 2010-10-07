🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This was part of an earlier design for the Speakertext transcript. I wanted the transcript to wrap and hug the video to make the connection more obvious, but this was too difficult to implement considering the wide variety of video embedding contexts. Also, for multiple reasons (mostly discoverability), we ended up switching to a different style of quote linking than the iPhone-style tool-tips shown here.
(sorry about the sharpness issues, this was a photoshop screen grab at ~70% with aliasing turned off to better emulate web viewing)