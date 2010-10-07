Oscar Barber

Wordpress theme. Header detail

Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber
  • Save
Wordpress theme. Header detail blog header wordpress theme minimal clean
Download color palette

Header with a custom image for each blog and the main menu.
---
I'm designing &amp;amp; developing a new theme for illencs.com, a small blogging Network and aggregator form Menorca (Balearic islands) we launched in 2005.

All the site is going to be redesigned next days. First we are to redesign all the blogs and then the main site.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber

More by Oscar Barber

View profile
    • Like