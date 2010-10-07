Matt Stevens

GUTS out the door

GUTS out the door halloween packaging invitation
Ok folks. I won't bug you with any more GUTS stuff (for now :) Invitations are heading out the door. You can see much of the work here -> http://bit.ly/9qBklE

If you want to support the cause by buying a shirt or poster, go here -> http://www.hawsedesign.com/guts

