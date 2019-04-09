Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner vector trainer style sport sneakers sneaker shoes run yeezy boost 700 wave runner nike minimal illustration icon gradient footwear fashion design brush adidas
Download color palette

Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner 🏃👟
Please put suggestions of your favorite sneakers in the comments down below. 🔽

Nike air fear of god 1
Rebound of
Nike Air Fear Of God 1
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like