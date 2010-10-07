Nathan Barry

School Bus

School Bus icon school ipad
This is my first draft of a school bus icon. It will be for the iPad app I am building. For this app I need at least 100 icons. At first I was going to just search the web and purchase what I needed, but ultimately decided I needed the practice of designing each icon.

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
