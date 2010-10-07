Chris Gillis

Bird for Three!!!

Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis
  • Save
Bird for Three!!! texture chrisgillis veer contest typography
Download color palette

One of my favorite all time players...Larry Bird.

71f1aba7aa0b32603c88ffe8a79106b4
Rebound of
Veer Rebound Playoff
By Veer
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis

More by Chris Gillis

View profile
    • Like