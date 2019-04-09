Cellebrite Pictogram System

There are tons of free pictogram sets in the Internet, and they work if you need to find a commonly used metaphor: phone, link, share, etc.

But they don't work for a real business which has very unique logical items that should be illustrated with pictograms. That's why we believe that a custom icon set with a clearly documented iconography style guide is required for SMBs as one of the brand identity assets.

This a piece of work designed during our ongoing collaboration with Cellebrite – most advanced and trusted digital forensics solution on the planet.

