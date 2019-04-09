Ramotion

Cellebrite Pictogram System

Cellebrite Pictogram System white background design inspiration application icon saas logo corporate logo visual identity icon design cool icons icons ui style guide flat illustrations vector illustration tech logo flat illustration logo brand identity style guide design system
There are tons of free pictogram sets in the Internet, and they work if you need to find a commonly used metaphor: phone, link, share, etc.

But they don't work for a real business which has very unique logical items that should be illustrated with pictograms. That's why we believe that a custom icon set with a clearly documented iconography style guide is required for SMBs as one of the brand identity assets.

This a piece of work designed during our ongoing collaboration with Cellebrite – most advanced and trusted digital forensics solution on the planet.

✴️ Read full case study

