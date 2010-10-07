William Rainbird

Veer City Bumper Cars

William Rainbird
William Rainbird
  • Save
Veer City Bumper Cars veer bello fictional logo
Download color palette

The first thing that came to my mind when I looked at the Bs was that they look like bumper cars.

If they don't look like bumper cars to anyone else, then this probably just looks ridiculous.

71f1aba7aa0b32603c88ffe8a79106b4
Rebound of
Veer Rebound Playoff
By Veer
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
William Rainbird
William Rainbird

More by William Rainbird

View profile
    • Like