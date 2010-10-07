Uri Ar

Loolyan – New Hebrew Logo fo my Studio

Loolyan – New Hebrew Logo fo my Studio logo studio
it spells the studio's name (loolyan – meaning acrobat/spiral) in simplified cursive Hebrew

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
