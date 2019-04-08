Mikhail Zhuro

B2C Lending platform – Progressive web app design

Got so much stuff to share from the last year. I completed this work a while ago, and a snapshot is finally here. I've been working on requirements analysis, wireframing and prototyping, setting up design guidelines, producing UIs and interactions, and validating the results with real users.

