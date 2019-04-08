B2C Lending platform – Progressive web app design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Got so much stuff to share from the last year. I completed this work a while ago, and a snapshot is finally here. I've been working on requirements analysis, wireframing and prototyping, setting up design guidelines, producing UIs and interactions, and validating the results with real users.
Hit 'Like' if you are a design generalist and love the projects that challenge you on all kinds of fronts :)