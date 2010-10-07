Darren Geraghty

King of the Mountains

bicycle mountain
"As he 'veered' downhill towards the finish line, with the other cyclists in pursuit, the crowds cheered out his name - it had all played out like some 'fan script'."

Larger version can be seen on here on my tumblr.

Rebound of
Veer Rebound Playoff
By Veer
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
