Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Giuseppe Stillitano

XMusic - Interaction

Giuseppe Stillitano
Giuseppe Stillitano
  • Save
XMusic - Interaction website 3d animation studio web gl audio music player music app music minimal interaction spotify app 3d animation animation 3d
Download color palette

https://xmusic.giuseppestillitano.com/

“There are three responses to a piece of design – yes, no, and WOW! Wow is the one to aim for.”

Like the most beautiful of fairy tales, even design has its happy ending: its lived happily ever after is the WOW of those who enjoy it.

This is the philosophy behind XMusic: an experimental project in which the utility of technology and the charm of design work together to animate the most popular music tracks of my playlist.

The project was created with Web GL and Spotify

Tavola da disegno 2 copia
Rebound of
XMusic - Interaction
By Giuseppe Stillitano
Giuseppe Stillitano
Giuseppe Stillitano

More by Giuseppe Stillitano

View profile
    • Like