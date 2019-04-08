XMusic - Interaction

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
https://xmusic.giuseppestillitano.com/
“There are three responses to a piece of design – yes, no, and WOW! Wow is the one to aim for.”
Like the most beautiful of fairy tales, even design has its happy ending: its lived happily ever after is the WOW of those who enjoy it.
This is the philosophy behind XMusic: an experimental project in which the utility of technology and the charm of design work together to animate the most popular music tracks of my playlist.
The project was created with Web GL and Spotify