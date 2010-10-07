Kat Kavanagh

watchy

Kat Kavanagh
Kat Kavanagh
  • Save
watchy client app
Download color palette

This is the logo for an app I'm building that shows clients how many hours you've worked so far since the last invoice. Coming next week... sign up if you want to know when :) http://getwatchy.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Kat Kavanagh
Kat Kavanagh

More by Kat Kavanagh

View profile
    • Like