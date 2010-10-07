Jamie Payne

Gap

Jamie Payne
Jamie Payne
  • Save
Gap gap logo
Download color palette

Quick 1 minute idea for the Gap logo - http://blog.iso50.com/2010/10/06/gap-redesign-contest/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Jamie Payne
Jamie Payne

More by Jamie Payne

View profile
    • Like