Butterwort Flowers [diamond grid] re design floral growth pattern art diamond garden flowers repeat pattern
Another design for my Fool's Paradise pattern collection.

View the full collection on my Spoonflower store, or learn more about the project on my site.

Posted on Apr 8, 2019
