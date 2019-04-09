Resolve // Wordmark

Trending designs to inspire you
Wordmark for UK-based urban streetwear company Resolve.
Focussed around the brand name, the idea of 'finding your resolve' is visually represented at the centre of the word, providing a balance and focal point that can be isolated as a brand mark.
More to come from this project 👁
