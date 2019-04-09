Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Resolve // Wordmark lifestyle style fashion clothing label clothing streetwear urban lettering branding design type abstract letter typography geometric mark identity symbol brand logo
Wordmark for UK-based urban streetwear company Resolve.

Focussed around the brand name, the idea of 'finding your resolve' is visually represented at the centre of the word, providing a balance and focal point that can be isolated as a brand mark.

More to come from this project 👁

