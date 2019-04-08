Evenflow studio

Visual Branding of Smart Cards

The design of Smart Cards was a unique challenge fo us. Design and colors had to be attractive to children and arouse their interest, while not distracting them from learning the alphabet. We decided to bet on clean, intense colors and the simplicity of the pattern, which gave the effect of elegance and intensity at the same time.

