Kemie Guaida

Pixilate Footer

Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
  • Save
Pixilate Footer footer mascot cute kawaii worm illustration webdesign vector green
Download color palette

cutest footer ever ;) design for http://www.pixilate.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
Digital designer: UX, illustration, type

More by Kemie Guaida

View profile
    • Like