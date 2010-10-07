Curiosite's eye

Alex Monge

illustration curiosite communication contact radio telephone eye green
Illustration for www.curiosite.com, section "Contact Us". 2D, Photoshop CS3, some 3 hrs.

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
