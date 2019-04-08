Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Analytic : Flash Able Admin Dashboard

Analytic : Flash Able Admin Dashboard ui ux design branding admin template sass bootstrap 4 admin dashboard
Monday, guys! 🤗

We're happy to let you know that we launched Flash Able Admin template
It combines colors that are easy on the eye, spacious cards, beautiful typography, and graphics.

Check out the full preview. Stay tuned!

Posted on Apr 8, 2019
