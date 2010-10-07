Bill Dawson

XK9 Hat Ad Cropped

typography travel dog hat
I ended up going with Tungsten (hello Mr Hoefler) for the headline and Coffee Service from Stuart Sandler's Font Diner for the script.

The completed ad can be seen at http://xk9.com/_art/ownthehat.png

Rebound of
Hat ad needs type recommendations
