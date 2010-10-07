Dan Berko

bbbutler

Dan Berko
Dan Berko
  • Save
bbbutler veer veer rebound bbb fan font butler dribbble
Download color palette

This is really all I could see while looking at those B's! I saw the eyes and nostrils of a very stuck up, overprivileged, pompous, condescending manservant!

I've been trying to figure out what to make my debut for days! Thanks to the nice people @Veer, I can finally rest easy. :)

71f1aba7aa0b32603c88ffe8a79106b4
Rebound of
Veer Rebound Playoff
By Veer
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Dan Berko
Dan Berko

More by Dan Berko

View profile
    • Like