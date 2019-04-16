BossCat Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(concept for sale)
WIP for a new craft bar opening on iconic island of Hvar, Croatia.
Another direction the owners wanted to try is something with a cool-vibe cat, which would be more on an illustrative side.
Your thoughts? Do you think it matches well with the font? :)