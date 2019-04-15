Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

BossCat Logo

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
BossCat Logo brand identity visual identity logo logo design craft bar craft cool cigar character urban retro mafia cat boss bosscat

Boss Cat 2 Logo

Price
$279
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Boss Cat 2 Logo
Download color palette

Boss Cat 2 Logo

Price
$279
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Boss Cat 2 Logo

(concept for sale)
WIP for a new craft bar opening on iconic island of Hvar, Croatia.

Another direction the owners wanted to try is something with a cool-vibe cat, which would be more on an illustrative side.

This is one of the outcomes. I'll probably simplify this one furthermore, but want to have this one as a variation as well.

Your thoughts? Do you think it matches well with the font? :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like