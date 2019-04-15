BossCat Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
(concept for sale)
WIP for a new craft bar opening on iconic island of Hvar, Croatia.
Another direction the owners wanted to try is something with a cool-vibe cat, which would be more on an illustrative side.
This is one of the outcomes. I'll probably simplify this one furthermore, but want to have this one as a variation as well.
Your thoughts? Do you think it matches well with the font? :)