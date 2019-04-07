Entertainment Audio Logo Design

Our mission at Crawlspace Audio is to deliver a vintage sound to a modern time and make recording and pro audio production approachable for artists and businesses of all kinds.

Service included mixing, mastering, live sound, music composition, and audio restoration.

Target market includes artists of all musical backgrounds ages 18 to 35 who want to get recorded, local music businesses such as venues, production companies, and organized music groups. I record everything from professional orchestras to hardcore punk and metal, from pop and rap to organic folk and country. I want to be approachable and bring an honest sound out of everyone that wants a chance.

