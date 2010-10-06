Jessie Slipchinsky

Sing Sweet Nightingale

Jessie Slipchinsky
Jessie Slipchinsky
  • Save
Sing Sweet Nightingale typography font handwriting letters hand lettering text writing
Download color palette

yes, I did delete the previous upload of this, but it was only so I could sneak in the full one! I've had this idea stuck in my head and, though hand-lettering certainly isn't my field, I rather like how it turned out. If I ever figure out illustrator this'll be the first thing I practice on. Very much want to add a second, smaller crossbar on that 't.'

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Jessie Slipchinsky
Jessie Slipchinsky

More by Jessie Slipchinsky

View profile
    • Like