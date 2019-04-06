Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Incast | iOS Smart Home App

The Concept of Incast: iOS smart home app. It is designed to work through the apps that control your individual smart home devices, enabling the apps to connect, resulting in a comprehensive network that can be controlled from one place

Posted on Apr 6, 2019
