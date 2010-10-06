Jared Granger

A Lovely Note Mark

heart wedding singer vocalist uvula
Mark for wedding vocalist. The negative space forms a Uvula (The piece of skin that hangs down in the back of your throat).

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
