3D Character 'Sketch'

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been sketching this guy for years in 2D so I'm finally trying to get him looking right in 3D. His design to begin with is very simple, so he's not much to look at now, but I'm hoping by the time I'm through he'll be a lot more dynamic and a welcome addition to my character collection :)