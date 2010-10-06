Jessie Slipchinsky

3D Character 'Sketch'

3d model cg cgi character monster creature maya sculpture
I've been sketching this guy for years in 2D so I'm finally trying to get him looking right in 3D. His design to begin with is very simple, so he's not much to look at now, but I'm hoping by the time I'm through he'll be a lot more dynamic and a welcome addition to my character collection :)

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
