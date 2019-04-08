Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

water melon 125/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
water melon 125/365 modern symbol logo design branding logos logo type clean typography creative akdesain melon illustration design lettering negative space watermelon logo fruit watermelon
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like