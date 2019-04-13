Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

love 137/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
love 137/365 akdesain icon logos modern symbol lettering design branding clean logo type negative space creative typography love logo minimal illustration chat love
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like