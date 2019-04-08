Akdesain

jump 127/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
jump 127/365 akdesain symbol design branding modern typography lettering clean illustration logo design logo type negative space minimal jumper run jump jumps
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like