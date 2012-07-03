Ryan Hamrick

Sig Comparison

Sig Comparison type lettering typography script vector signature personal logo name hamrick brush
  1. sig-comparison.gif
  2. Sig-Comparison-Large.gif
  3. Sig_Final.png

Thanks for the awesome feedback, all!

Here's the new version with a comparison overlay from the last one in a red stroke (big version attached again, with comparison, also)…we'll just say I changed a few things. :)

Newsig
Rebound of
New Signature
By Ryan Hamrick
Posted on Jul 3, 2012
