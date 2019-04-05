Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bettsina Walkinson

Full-width dropdown menu animation

Testing new animation for a full-width menu.
Frames created in Figma, animated in Principle.

