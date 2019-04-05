Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Breakdown

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This beauty perfectly exemplifies my technique of designing logos with basic shapes. Although it seems intricate and detailed it was all designed with nothing but one type of shape - the circle.
By using basic shapes - and a little spark of creativity - you can construct beautifully balanced designs that will hold their own in any situation.... it’s not always possible but when you get the chance, give it a go.... they work as great guides 📐
Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com