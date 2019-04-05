Wisecraft

Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Breakdown

Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Breakdown typography brand identity lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark grey scale smart clever logos logofolio geometric negative space photo mark shooting stars photography branding diaphragm camera lens star logo aperture grid structure
This beauty perfectly exemplifies my technique of designing logos with basic shapes. Although it seems intricate and detailed it was all designed with nothing but one type of shape - the circle.

By using basic shapes - and a little spark of creativity - you can construct beautifully balanced designs that will hold their own in any situation.... it’s not always possible but when you get the chance, give it a go.... they work as great guides 📐

Marvellous drib 4x
Rebound of
Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
