Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Breakdown

This beauty perfectly exemplifies my technique of designing logos with basic shapes. Although it seems intricate and detailed it was all designed with nothing but one type of shape - the circle.

By using basic shapes - and a little spark of creativity - you can construct beautifully balanced designs that will hold their own in any situation.... it’s not always possible but when you get the chance, give it a go.... they work as great guides 📐

