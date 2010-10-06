Bradley Elliott

Buttermilk Falls

Buttermilk Falls trailhead symbol logo signage
Working on a symbol that will be on signs marking a recreational trail as well as print material related to the trail. The symbol is meant to reflect the "B' in the name of the trail (Buttermilk Falls Trail).

Oct 6, 2010
