Grant Blakeman

Heart

Grant Blakeman
Grant Blakeman
  • Save
Heart heart icon illustration black hmft happy magic fun time
Download color palette

i made a heart. he's a bit of a lopsided, drunk heart, but he can still love, right? right?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Grant Blakeman
Grant Blakeman

More by Grant Blakeman

View profile
    • Like