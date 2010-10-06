Paula Chang

Unsuck It Post-It Notes

Made this for my design studio, Mule Design.

"Sick of your coworker using jargon? Annoyed by the douchenuggets your boss leaves around the office? Get the all-new Unsuck It Post-it Notes and quit your douchin’."
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
