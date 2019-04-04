Dribbble

Video Interview: Shawn Scott of Gamut

Video Interview: Shawn Scott of Gamut dribbble interview shawn scott gamut
In this video interview, @Shawn Scott, owner of the San Francisco based design studio @Gamut, shares all things running a design studio and managing a team of creatives. Shawn explains how giving everyone a voice at the table is key to fostering a space for creativity to thrive.

Watch the full interview on our blog!

Posted on Apr 4, 2019
