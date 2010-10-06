Andrew Wilkinson

Foursquare Redesign

I got bored a few weeks back and decided to redesign the Foursquare homepage.

Note: The photos are just filler. Would look way better with some custom illustrations.

View it Full-size / Before/After

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
