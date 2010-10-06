Greg Bowers

Notebook

Greg Bowers
Greg Bowers
  • Save
Notebook book illustration
Download color palette

It ain't perfect, and a few things are driving me nuts, but it's progress on a project. Plus, I haven't dribbbbbbbbled much in a while, and yeah.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Greg Bowers
Greg Bowers

More by Greg Bowers

View profile
    • Like