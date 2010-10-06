Ashley Yousling

Parenting website buttons watercolor rainbow buttons website blog art travel food fun culture
Some continued work on a parenting website/blog targeting urban families interested in exploring culture, the arts and such. Custom watercolor pattern integrated into various aspects of the site, for instance these cute little buttons.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
