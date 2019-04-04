Triploco - Lowest Cost Trip - Splash screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Splash screen motion design for Triploco app, a transportation network company.
-
Triploco - Lowest Cost Trip
2018
-
Client: www.triploco.me
Director and motion designer: Amir Parva
-
Worth checking out:
Website | Behance | Instagram