Amir Parva
Parva Studio

Triploco - Lowest Cost Trip - Splash screen

Amir Parva
Parva Studio
Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Triploco - Lowest Cost Trip - Splash screen splash splash screen splash screen motion splash screen animation motion ui animated ui ui motion graphics motion designer motion design motion loop illustration graphics designer design animation after effects
Download color palette

Splash screen motion design for Triploco app, a transportation network company.
-
Triploco - Lowest Cost Trip
2018
-
Client: www.triploco.me
Director and motion designer: Amir Parva
-
Worth checking out:
Website | Behance | Instagram

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like