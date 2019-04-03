Mujtaba Jaffari
Smart Sapien Logo Exploration

Smart Sapien Logo Exploration shapes geometrical sapien smart nodes flat abstract clean creative design logo branding technology blockchain ss
Smart Sapien logo exploration keeping in mind the blockchain technology and its functionality. Evolving enterprise and community structures into a more fluid, frictionless digital economy using the latest technology.

I hope you guys like it.

