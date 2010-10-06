Henric Bech Sjösten

Type Division Logotype 3

Type Division Logotype 3 custom type typography logotype lines green
Hoping there is no limit to rebounds, here's yet another one.
Made the D less "droopy" but don't want to mess with it too much, since that's the style I'm going for.
Or were you guys expecting even less droopiness? :)

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
