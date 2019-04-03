Victor Allegret

Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear sketch app brand black gradient clothes shop fashion clean e-commerce design concept store concept e-commerce pullbear webdesign ui uidesign creative design
Today I'm working on my sketch skills with a small redesign for the Pull & Bear homepage. I tried the gradients to make the design more attractive. Tell me what you think 💣

Pictures from Pull & Bear
Gradient by lstore (free mesh gradient collection) 💛

